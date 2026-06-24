Fiery tanker truck crash kills 1 person, shuts down southbound I-35E lanes in North Texas, police say

Part of I-35E in North Texas was shut down into early Wednesday morning after what officials called a deadly tanker truck crash.

The Carrollton Police Department and the Lewisville Police Department both shared initial details around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Carrollton Police described the scene as a crash involving a vehicle fire, shutting down the southbound lanes of the interstate. The department also said the crash shut down both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike.

Lewisville Police said the crash involved a tanker explosion and that officers from its department were helping with traffic control.

TxDOT said just after 4 a.m. that the interstate's southbound lanes between the turnpike and the Sam Rayburn Tollway were closed. The agency suggested drivers should take the turnpike south and then take the first exit at Sandy Lake to reconnect with the interstate.

The interstate remained impacted by closures as late as 5 a.m.

A CBS News Texas photojournalist captured the charred remains of the crash. Emergency crews told us at the scene that one person died.

TxDOT cameras showed traffic being forced onto the turnpike to avoid the crash scene.