Deadly, fiery tanker crash shuts down part of I-35E Part of I-35E in North Texas was shut down into early Wednesday morning after what officials called a tanker truck crash. The Carrollton Police Department and the Lewisville Police Department both shared initial details around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Carrollton Police described the scene as a crash involving a vehicle fire, shutting down the southbound lanes of the interstate. The department also said the crash shut down both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike.