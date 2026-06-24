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Deadly, fiery tanker crash shuts down part of I-35E

Part of I-35E in North Texas was shut down into early Wednesday morning after what officials called a tanker truck crash. The Carrollton Police Department and the Lewisville Police Department both shared initial details around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Carrollton Police described the scene as a crash involving a vehicle fire, shutting down the southbound lanes of the interstate. The department also said the crash shut down both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike.
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