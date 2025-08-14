Leander ISD bus rolls over on 1st day of school, injuring multiple students

A school bus carrying 42 students on Wednesday rolled over after veering off a rural road in Travis County, Texas on the first day of class, injuring multiple students, authorities said.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.in the 22300 block of Nameless Road, according to the Texas Highway Patrol.

The bus for Leander Independent School District was carrying primarily elementary school students, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said. The crash happened shortly after school let out, and no students had been dropped off yet.

At least one person had life-threatening injuries, while two others had "potentially life-threatening injuries," Assistant Chief Kevin Parker, with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, said during a news conference.

The bus was traveling on a rural stretch of two-lane road when it veered off the right side "for an unknown reason" and rolled over, according to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Billy Ray.

He later said in a statement Wednesday night that it was raining when the crash happened and "it is unclear if weather had a factor." The crash is being investigated.

Video footage of the scene showed the yellow school bus lying on its side next to the road with its roof damaged and several windows broken.

School and emergency officials said the bus had 42 children, and the driver, along with 15 students, were transported to hospitals. Officials did not say if the person with life-threatening injuries was a student or the driver.

The bus is a 2024 model and is equipped with state-mandated seat belts that the children are required to wear, Gearing said.

"We want each of those students and their families to know that our prayers are with them, our thoughts are with them and we will do everything that we can in our power to support them," he said.