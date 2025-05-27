Federal lawsuit could delay McKinney airport expansion indefinitely

A federal lawsuit has been filed to stop the expansion of the McKinney National Airport over environmental concerns.

The North Texas Conservation Association is challenging the environmental study conducted by the City of McKinney related to the airport expansion, which promises to attract commercial passenger service.

"We believe the environmental assessment done on the McKinney airport expansion is seriously flawed," NTCA's President, Dr. Paul Chabot, said. "It fails to fully and adequately consider environmental impacts in the vicinity of the airport ... The people of North Texas deserve better."

The lawsuit claims that the city and its leaders failed to meet federal environmental policies and the impact on the area surrounding the airport, including the Heard Museum and residential neighborhoods in McKinney and Fairview.

"The McKinney City Council seems to have been more interested in meeting the timeline set by some unnamed commercial airlines than listening to voters," said NTCA's General Counsel, Steven E. Ross.

McKinney city leaders approved the airport expansion in 2024

The McKinney City Council in December paved the way for the expansion of terminals and infrastructure needed to support airlines to compete with Love Field and DFW Airport.

"It is a huge thing," McKinney Mayor George Fuller said previously. "Our airport has been a tremendously successful asset, not just for this community, but for the region. And we are, in essence, completely built out on the west side of the airport. So the only way to continue taking advantage of the asset that we have is to develop the east side."

The zoning changes would allow the construction of an approximate 30,000-square-foot passenger terminal as well as a 1,500-space parking garage and room for large jet fuel tanks. The changes would also allow for a water and sewage system on the east side of the airport, which is undeveloped.

This expansion plan would give the city of McKinney a huge regional boost and runway expansion work is already underway.

The lawsuit could delay the launch of passenger service indefinitely.

The North Texas Conservation Association has scheduled town hall meetings in Fairview on June 11 and in McKinney on June 19.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the City of McKinney for comment and is waiting to hear back.