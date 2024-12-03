McKinney is one step closer to having an airport with commercial passenger service

MCKINNEY — A major decision by the McKinney City Council Tuesday night paved the way for the expansion of terminals and infrastructure needed to support airlines to compete with Love Field and DFW Airport.

It's been alluded to, promised and talked about for years.

The mayor said by the end of 2026, you will be able to purchase tickets and fly on airlines operating in McKinney.

The zoning changes will allow the construction of an approximate 30,000-square-foot passenger terminal as well as a 1,500-space parking garage and room for large jet fuel tanks.

The changes will also allow for a water and sewage system on the east side of the airport which is undeveloped.

The city previously tried to pass a bond package to help pay for the $300 million cost, but voters rejected it last year. Mayor George Fuller said the city can find the money to pay for changes through grants and economic development groups without more in taxes.

"It is a huge thing," said Fuller. "Our airport has been a tremendously successful asset, not just for this community, but for the region. And we are, in essence, completely built out on the west side of the airport. So the only way to continue taking advantage of the asset that we have is to develop the east side. So we needed to have that property zoned."

This expansion plan would give the city of McKinney a huge regional boost.

Construction is scheduled to begin next year on the terminal. Runway expansion work is already underway.

The mayor won't say which airlines have committed to the five gates that would be operating but we could know the answer to that question early next year.