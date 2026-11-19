Two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian music star Lauren Daigle will sing the national anthem before the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

And she won't be the only star performing.

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert, a three-time Grammy winner, will perform during halftime as part of the Salvation Army's 30th annual Red Kettle Kickoff Show.

Daigle, who performed "America the Beautiful" alongside Trombone Shorty at the Super Bowl, is excited about the performance.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lauren Daigle performs during the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill

"Thanksgiving is a holiday very dear to me," Daigle said in a release. "Great food and time with family and friends to celebrate all we're grateful for regardless of how big or small. This year I'm grateful and honored to be sharing the American tradition – the national anthem and FOOTBALL, BABY!!! Just be sure to save some pecan pie for me now, ya hear?"

In addition to her Grammy wins, Daigle has earned seven Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards and 10 GMA Dove Awards.

Daigle, whose music has crossed over into mainstream pop, is known for her hit songs "You Say" and "Thank God I Do," as well as her Grammy-winning album Look Up Child.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The game will air on FOX.