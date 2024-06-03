Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dead at 52

Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen died on Sunday at age 52, the team announced Monday morning. Allen was on vacation in Mexico with his family, and the death was unexpected, according to the team.

Allen was an offensive lineman in the NFL for 14 years, spending 12 of them with the Cowboys, from 1994 to 2005. During that span, he was a first-team NFL All-Pro six times and named to the Pro Bowl 10 times.

Allen is part of the Cowboys Ring of Honor, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

The Cowboys released a statement honoring Allen, saying in part:

Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner. He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle - whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.

The team also said it would announce memorial service arrangements and details soon.