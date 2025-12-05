Large water main break shuts down Mockingbird Lane in Dallas, snarls traffic

A large water main break on Friday shut down Mockingbird Lane in northwest Dallas, not far from Love Field.

The scene is active between Maple Avenue and Forest Park Road, and both sides of the street are shut down as a result.

Chopper video shows waves of water

Video from the CBS News Texas chopper showed waves of water flowing down the street.

The City of Dallas says it is working to get information on what happened.

No flooding reported in homes, businesses

There have been no reports so far of businesses or homes flooded.

Traffic backed up in both directions

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Mockingbird Lane as a result.