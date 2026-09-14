Murder suspect dies following chase, shooting and fiery crash along I-35 near Cooke County line

A Plano murder suspect has died after a police chase ended in gunfire and a fiery crash along I-35 near Valley View on Monday morning, officials say.

According to the Valley View Police Department, at about 10 a.m., officers responded to assist in a police pursuit of a vehicle traveling northbound on I-35 from Denton County.

Officials said the suspect was wanted in connection with a murder investigation out of Plano.

Initially, DPS troopers located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect allegedly opened fire on the troopers and fled the scene, Valley PD confirmed.

The chase continued northbound into Valley View, where the suspect vehicle crashed.

Law enforcement from several agencies surrounded the vehicle, which then caught fire.

Police said the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, but it's unclear if the suspect was injured in the shooting or the vehicle fire.

CBS News Texas Chopper 11 showed several law enforcement agencies at the scene over the charred suspect vehicle and an extinguished grass fire. Crews closed the northbound lanes of I-35 just north of Sanger.

The investigation is ongoing. CBS News Texas is working to gather more details and will update.