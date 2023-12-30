Lanes on I-35E still closed after fatal crash early Saturday morning

DENTON - Denton police have arrested an 18-year-old for intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash that still has lanes on I-35E closed.

18-year-old Jonathan Vargas arrested after fatal crash in Denton Denton Police Department

Around 3:15 a.m., a police officer says he noticed a Dodge Charger driving with no headlights on that was unable to stay in a single lane on southbound I-35E. Police say when the officer tried to pull over the driver, Jonathan Vargas, he sped up to more than 100 mph.

That's when the officer says Vargas crashed into the back of a car, pushing it off the interstate and onto a service road near Wind River Lane.

The same officer says he tried to perform life-saving measures on one of the passengers in the back of the car, who was later pronounced dead. The driver and front passenger of the car were transported to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Police say Vargas sustained minor lacerations when his vehicle flipped on the interstate during the crash. He is currently in the City of Denton jail without bond. He's facing charges for intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest/detention with vehicle causes serious bodily injury or death.