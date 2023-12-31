Family mourns victim of holiday drunk driving crash: "We just want justice"

DENTON COUNTY - Friday night, Alvero Romero was enjoying a night out with his wife and brother-in-law, Douglas Gonzales.

"This man right here," said Romero, "he's my brother-in-law, but more than that - he was like my brother."

They were headed home, traveling south on I-35.

"All I feel was the huge impact from the back and then we went from the middle of the freeway all the way to the service road to the other side," Romero said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Denton police spotted a Dodge Charger on I-35 swerving in and out of lanes and driving without headlights. When the officers tried to pull the driver over, he took off, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Just a few seconds later, that Charger slammed into the back of the car that Romero, his wife and brother-in-law were in.

The driver of the Charger, 18-year-old Jonathan Vargas, is facing charges for intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest/detention with vehicle causes serious bodily injury or death.