Lancaster Lady Tigers win first 6A state title, beating Westlake 51-37

The Lancaster Lady Tigers girls' basketball team made history Saturday night, securing the program's first Class 6A state title.

The Lady Tigers beat Austin Westlake 51-37 at the Alamodome in San Antonio to take the 2025-2026 6A Division II title.

Just days ago, the Lady Tigers told CBS News Texas they were determined to win the championship for their assistant coach LaMesia McKinney, who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer last April, drawing strength from her courage, positivity, and determination throughout the season.

Players said the team's resilience has been inspired by McKinney, who, despite the diagnosis, continued to bring energy and encouragement to practices, motivating the team to push forward.