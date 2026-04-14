Lancaster ISD offers $1,000 incentive for employees who resign early

With more than 7,000 students across 12 campuses, Lancaster ISD relies on a small army of support staff to keep its schools running – including people like Aparadae Stubin, who maintains the district's technology network.

"We take care of the entire district," Stubin said. "Even with the students, they can't get fed without technology."

Stubin is leaving her role as a technology specialist as her family prepares to relocate for her husband's pastoral work. And because she's resigning early, she'll receive a $1,000 payment from the district.

"For us who are leaving, it also helps those who are staying," she said. "From what I see, they are making sure those who are here will be able to stay here."

Incentive targets support and administrative roles

Lancaster ISD is offering the $1,000 early resignation incentive to employees who plan to leave – but with one major exception.

"We are not touching teachers, aides," the district's hiring lead said. "We are making sure we are protecting our classrooms."

Support and administrative positions are the focus of the incentive, which district leaders say will help them prepare for the fall budget without cutting classroom roles.

"We know we have increased operational costs and a dip in enrollment," the hiring lead said. "We're just trying to get ahead of it, being proactive, so we don't have to eliminate – be innovative in our planning."

Teacher shortage remains

The district says the money for the incentive comes from unspent funds budgeted for vacant teacher positions. Lancaster ISD continues to face a teacher shortage.

"I live what I do every day," Stubin said, adding that she hopes the incentive helps the district stabilize staffing where it matters most.

Employees who take the voluntary payment will not have their positions refilled, allowing the district to reduce costs without affecting classroom instruction.