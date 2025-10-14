Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

Lancaster High School assistant band director arrested on felony child sex charge, district says

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

An assistant band director at Lancaster High School has been arrested on a felony child sex charge and placed on administrative leave, according to the district.

Deshawn Parks is facing a charge of indecency with a child, Lancaster ISD confirmed this week. He was arrested on Friday, Oct. 10, following an investigation by the Lancaster ISD Police Department.

District says it acted quickly

In a news release, the district said it immediately reported the case to law enforcement and is fully cooperating with the investigation. It also said individuals directly impacted by the allegations have been contacted.

Privacy policy limits disclosure

Citing its privacy policy, the district said it could not discuss specific personnel matters. Counseling has been made available for students and families, and officials reaffirmed that student safety remains the district's top priority.

Investigation remains ongoing

The district declined to release additional information, citing the ongoing police investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue