Lancaster High School assistant band director arrested on felony child sex charge, district says

An assistant band director at Lancaster High School has been arrested on a felony child sex charge and placed on administrative leave, according to the district.

Deshawn Parks is facing a charge of indecency with a child, Lancaster ISD confirmed this week. He was arrested on Friday, Oct. 10, following an investigation by the Lancaster ISD Police Department.

District says it acted quickly

In a news release, the district said it immediately reported the case to law enforcement and is fully cooperating with the investigation. It also said individuals directly impacted by the allegations have been contacted.

Privacy policy limits disclosure

Citing its privacy policy, the district said it could not discuss specific personnel matters. Counseling has been made available for students and families, and officials reaffirmed that student safety remains the district's top priority.

Investigation remains ongoing

The district declined to release additional information, citing the ongoing police investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.