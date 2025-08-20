Lancaster ISD high school football player dies after medical emergency at practice, district says

A high school football player at Lancaster ISD suffered a medical emergency on Monday and later died at the hospital, the school district confirmed Wednesday morning.

In a release, the district said that Preston Malone was a sophomore at Lancaster Early College High School. Malone was taking part in football practice on Monday when he alerted a coach that he was not feeling well, the district said.

Athletic trainers immediately responded, alerted local emergency response teams by calling 911, and Malone was placed in a cold tub to lower his body temperature. Malone was showing signs of improvement and speaking with athletic training staff, according to the district.

However, it was decided that Malone should be transported to Children's Medical Center for further evaluation, the district explained.

Malone's condition worsened Tuesday overnight and he passed away Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed.

Lancaster ISD says safety protocols were followed

"Our Lancaster ISD athletic training staff carefully followed all UIL and district heat safety protocols and procedures, which included adjusting practice times, utilizing indoor facilities, maintaining hydration stations, monitoring real-time heat conditions, and ensuring certified athletic trainers were on site. When the medical emergency occurred, our staff responded immediately and with great care for our student," the press release says.

"Our hearts are broken, and we extend our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates, teammates, and teachers during this unimaginable time of loss," said Dr. A.K. Perera, Superintendent of Schools.

The district has made grief counselors available at Lancaster High School and across the district for students and

staff. Additionally, Lancaster ISD has canceled football practices for the remainder of the week, and the

Lancaster High School football scrimmage against North Forney scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 21, has also been canceled.