Lamar High School students return for first time since fatal shooting



ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - It's the first day back to class for students and staff at Lamar High School after a deadly shooting there on March 22. Wednesday morning security was tight at the school.

Student Jashawn Poirier, 16, was killed. Another student was grazed by a bullet and is expected to recover.

Before dawn, bus loads of students arrived back at school.

At one entrance, CBS News Texas cameras caught several flower bouquets wrapped on a railing—and staff members welcoming students back to class.

There are metal detectors at the entrance where students are wanded after removing items from their backpacks. But that isn't new; the policy was in place before the shooting.

Still, some students said they were nervous.

"I just don't feel like it's safe here anymore," said student Aidan Leivo, "How do I know that's not going to happen again?"

Police said the accused gunman was also a student at the school. He was arrested shortly after the shooting. He faces a capital murder charge and is at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

The student's motive is still unknown, according to police.

Leivo said he sees school shootings happen all around the country, but he's shocked it happened at his school.

"I thought it would never happen to my school," added Leivo, "lt's just crazy because I can't comprehend it I don't know what drives people to do these things... it's all just crazy."

Counselors are on campus for students and staff who need someone to speak to.

There is a mass Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church near the school in Arlington.