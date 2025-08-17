Watch CBS News
Lake Worth police arrest sleeping suspect in handicap spot with stolen IDs, meth pipe, and firearm

Doug Myers
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas.
A suspect found asleep in a vehicle illegally parked in a handicap space was recently arrested after officers discovered a meth pipe in his lap, a small pistol, and 18 pieces of stolen identifying information, according to Lake Worth police.

Matthew Smith, 42, has been charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

lakeworthpolice.jpg
Matthew Smith, 42   Lake Worth Police Department

Victims told police the items in Smith's possession had been stolen during several recent vehicle burglaries.

Lake Worth police urged residents to lock their vehicles to help prevent burglaries, noting that unsecured cars are common targets for the theft of weapons and personal data.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details should more information become available.

