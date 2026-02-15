Two rescued after boat fire on Lake Ray Hubbard, authorities say

Two people were rescued from Lake Ray Hubbard on Sunday afternoon after their boat caught fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

According to DFR, units were dispatched around 4:44 p.m. after reports of a boat fire. When Marine 1 arrived, firefighters found a boat on fire with no one on board and extinguished it, though the vessel had already sustained significant damage, DFR said.

Photo courtesy of Steve Justice

Occupants escape after loud noise

DFR personnel on scene said the boat had been operated by two people who heard a loud noise before seeing fire come through the floor, prompting them to get off the vessel.

DFR said another boat nearby noticed the fire and rescued both occupants.

Boat secured at nearby park

According to DFR, the damaged boat was later docked at Terry Park at 599 Terry Lane.

