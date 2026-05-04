Over 200 residents left without gas service after line struck in Lake Dallas, city officials say

Over 200 people were without gas Monday evening after a contractor hit a gas line in Lake Dallas, city officials said.

According to the city, a little after 1:20 p.m., the line was struck at the intersection of Hundley Drive and Lakeview Drive. The Lake Cities Fire Department responded to the scene within minutes, along with city staff, to assess the damage.

As a result, the intersection was temporarily closed as Atmos Energy secured the gas line.

The city said at least 236 residents are without gas service, as crews remain on scene to repair the line. Atmos said it will send out notifications in the affected areas regarding the restoration process.

This comes just a couple of months after a house exploded in the city, injuring a woman, who is suing Atmos Energy.

Atmos said it is understandable that residents are concerned about the ongoing gas line replacement work after Monday's incident.

"We understand the frustration residents are experiencing with the ongoing construction throughout the city and acknowledge that the process has not been easy for everyone. We appreciate the community's patience and understanding and hope that the completed infrastructure improvements will ultimately outweigh the temporary inconvenience," Atmos said in a statement.