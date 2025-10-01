Ramen trend inspired by "KPop Demon Hunters" causing serious burns, doctors warn

"KPop Demon Hunters" star attributes the movie's success to its honesty, acceptance

Doctors are warning of a food trend inspired by the popular Netflix movie "KPop Demon Hunters" that is leading to serious burn injuries.

The trend involves children and teens imitating a scene from the hit streaming movie by eating hot instant noodles, but doctors say it has become dangerous.

Injuries are coming from both the temperature of the noodles and hot water being spilled, Dr. Colleen Ryan, a burn care specialist at Shriners Children's Boston and Harvard Medical School surgery professor, told CBS News.

"Most of the time, it's when the children open the microwave themselves. Microwave is usually up high, and they reach in and it's a little too hot for them," she said, adding the clinic has been seeing two to three burn cases a week from the trend.

Not only is a burn painful, but they can leave a lifelong scar and cause emotional distress, Ryan said.

The American Burn Association says a scalding injury for adults can occur after contact with 155 degree water for one second, but children's skin is thinner, making it easier to burn. A recent study at the University of Chicago found 31% of childhood scald admissions were caused by instant noodles.

Ryan said post-burn first aid is important.

"20 minutes of cool water," she advised. "Then you need to call for help."

Ryan added she's seeing a wide range of ages among kids coming in with burns from the noodles. When it comes to these viral trends, research shows the most impressionable age range is 8 to 10.