Kerr County residents lean on each other with signs of hope amid flood recovery

In the week following the deadly floods in Central Texas, residents are showing signs of hope almost everywhere you look.

In Kerr County, some signs are spelled out, but some are outspoken, like the ribbons tied around trees in the local summer camp's colors.

They're all messages of hope, heard loud and clear by first responders, volunteers, news crews and residents.

Kerrville resident Donna Ragsdale stood along a street holding a sign that read "praying," with a smile.

"All the people that are out there in the middle of this, they need prayers, too," she said. "The families need prayers, the children need prayers."

Ragsdale said she wanted to help, but not be in the way or get any attention. On a patch of grass, she found her purpose.

"This is something easy, we can all grab a sign, whether it says prayers, Jesus, God, pray, love one another, be patient, be kind," she said.

She's providing hope and healing to Kerrville residents, one sign at a time.

"I hope that everyone knows, prayers work and God is still out there," she said.