Keller ISD Superintendent Tracy Johnson may reach agreement and depart as board weighs district split

NORTH TEXAS – Superintendent Tracy Johnson could part ways with Keller ISD on Thursday, as the school board reviews a "voluntary separation agreement" while the district wrestles with a contentious proposal to split into two.

According to the school board's agenda, the board will also consider naming an interim superintendent.

Johnson, the first female superintendent in Keller ISD history, opposes the split and offered to resign as discussions about dividing the district intensified. Johnson was officially hired in December 2023 and began her role in January 2024. Previously, she served more than four years as the district's chief human resources officer.

"I don't think this is right," Johnson said during Keller ISD's most recent school board meeting. "I am prepared to offer my letter of resignation … retirement. I do have it here."

Parents are expecting a large turnout at Thursday's meeting. They say they aren't surprised that it has come to Johnson stepping aside.

"Especially based on her response during the last board meeting," parent Richard Keller said. "It was clear she was very shaken."

"This board has made it very evident over the years that if you disagree with them, you will be pushed out pretty quickly," parent Melissa Muenzler said.

The issue was debated during a special board meeting, where more than 100 attendees called for greater transparency and voiced their support for Johnson while opposing her resignation.

More than 500 people endorsed an open letter demanding answers about the proposal to split Keller ISD.

Nearly 3,000 people signed an online petition for a community vote.

Frustrated parents say they were left in the dark after the board promised to give families more information at last week's meeting.

Charles Randklev, Keller ISD's board president, has attributed the discussion about the split to funding challenges, emphasizing the need for bold measures to address these financial issues and highlighting the trustees' fiduciary duty.

District officials have launched a website with questions and answers about a potential "reshaping."

"I think the website is kind of a joke because it tells us basically not much more than what we already heard," Keller said.

"Other than just additional pieces of the puzzle, or additional breadcrumbs, to really strongly suggest that at least some members of the board have been seriously discussing this," parent Frederick Gay said.

At this Thursday's meeting parents are hoping to learn more.

"They're going to give us a report of the Moak Casey report," parent Laney Hawes said. "The Moak Casey report is the report that Micah Young, a trustee, mentioned that has all the data and the numbers they've run. Moak Casey is an education consulting firm in Austin."

The discussions about the split have prompted complaints to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, alleging potential violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act.