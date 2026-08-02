Former Texas Congresswoman, Fort Worth's first female mayor, Kay Granger dies

Former U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a trailblazing North Texas Republican who became the first woman to serve as Fort Worth's mayor, has died, officials said Sunday night. She was 83 years old.

The longtime congresswoman wasn't only the first female mayor of Fort Worth; she was the first Republican woman from Texas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and the first female Republican appropriations chair.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson released the following statement:

Kay Granger CBS News Texas "Kay Granger devoted her life to serving her Fort Worth, Texas community — as a teacher and businesswoman, on the Fort Worth Zoning Commission and City Council, as Mayor, and in Congress for nearly three decades, where she also served as Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Throughout her career, she broke barriers for women in public service."

Fort Worth leaders honor Kay Granger

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said Granger set an extraordinarily high standard for women in public service and stood as a true Texas trailblazer.

"She was a force to be reckoned with — principled, determined, and among the most dedicated public servants I have known," said Price. "Across decades of service, first as a Fort Worth City Council member, then as mayor, and later as a United States congresswoman and chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Kay devoted her life to strengthening our city, our state, and our nation. Her legacy will forever be ingrained in Fort Worth and will continue to inspire Texans for generations to come."

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement that Granger was a trailblazer and tenacious leader.

"Over the years that I worked with Kay, I learned from her indelible spirit, work ethic, constant sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to Texas and Fort Worth. I'm fortunate to have called her a mentor and friend," Parker said. "To Kay's family, my prayers are with you. What a lady, and the end of an era in political service."

Kay Granger stepped down in 2025,

After serving in the U.S. House since Jan. 3, 1997, the North Texas Republican stepped aside, addressing health challenges and extended absences from Washington before completing her final term and retiring in January 2025.

Her office released a statement at the time on her behalf:

"As many of my family, friends, and colleagues have known, I have been navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year. However, since early September, my health challenges have progressed, making frequent travel to Washington both difficult and unpredictable. During this time, my incredible staff has remained steadfast, continuing to deliver exceptional constituent services, as they have for the past 27 years."

A spokeswoman for Granger and Granger's son said she was living in an independent living facility. Granger's son told the Dallas Morning News she was "having some dementia issues late in the year."

In 2025, Granger was named Fort Worth Inc.'s 2025 Person of the Year for her decades of public service and lasting impact on the city.

"Kay lived a life of historic firsts," Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said in a statement. "For nearly three decades, she championed North Texas, our Armed Forces, and a strong national defense. We are praying for her family and all who loved her."