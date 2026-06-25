Redesign proposal rejected, construction plans finalized for Kay Bailey Hutchison Center, Dallas City Council says

Dallas city leaders were at a crossroads over the redesign and current construction plans of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. However, late Wednesday night, council members finalized plans, rejecting a proposal that would've raised the building's height and delayed the opening date.

More than 80 residents signed up to speak on the matter ahead of the city council's vote.

Construction at the convention center started last summer. Last month, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee recommended raising the convention center back to its original height in response to concerns that the latest design would cut off access to the Jefferson Viaduct, affecting drivers coming from Oak Cliff.

"Since the convention center closed, Dallas has lost $92 million in convention lodging and $13 million in taxes," said Craig Davis, with Visit Dallas. "I'm simply asking Dallas to deliver on time by continuing negotiations and not ceasing construction of the convention center."

In a memo last week, Dallas city manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert told city council members that reverting to the original height would cost taxpayers nearly $600 million and push the project's expected completion from 2029 to 2030 or later.

"If this project is delayed or stopped, it will cause irreparable harm to this city, constituents and the asset you own," said Kurt Alexander, with OMNI.The

The Dallas City Council said it will not stop or restart work to rebuild the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center after a motion was put on the table to reject the proposed changes to the current construction. The city said there are no changes to the viaduct, just a re-ramp into downtown.

Redesign proposal rejected

Council members rejected the redesign proposal on Wednesday night and directed city staff to advance the project on its current design without any further delay.

The decision means the redeveloped convention center is now expected to be done in 2030, and roadway improvements will be made to help enhance access between downtown, Oak Cliff and Southern Dallas, the council said.

In a statement, City Manager Kim Tolbert said, "We are committed to getting the connection right, and to doing it with the community, not around it. Moving forward on the convention center does not slow that work. It lets both move at once."