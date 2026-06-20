Redesign debate intensifies as Dallas convention center faces costly delays

To redesign the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center or not?

That's the decision Dallas City Council members will face this week. The redesign is under consideration because the current plans would cut off access to the Jefferson Viaduct, affecting drivers coming from Oak Cliff.

City Manager Kimberly Tolbert is urging the council to vote against the redesign. Tolbert announced earlier this week that changing course would delay the project into 2030 and create significant economic impacts.

"Since we closed the center in 2025, we've lost 3,000 associated jobs from not having a fully functioning," said Craig Davis, Visit Dallas CEO.

A redesign would cost nearly $600 million. Davis said the city stands to lose $1.5 million each month in anticipated hotel tax revenue during the closure, which was already expected to last through 2029.

"Then any potential delay past that is going to get exponentially worse. There's reputational damage that's taking place because we've moved groups that we had promised," Davis said.

The City Council is expected to vote on the redesign on Wednesday.