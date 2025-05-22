Young child killed in Kaufman after being run over by family member, police say

A young child was killed Thursday in Kaufman after being accidentally run over by a family member, police said.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of East Hickory Street.

According to the Kaufman Police Department, the child was taken to Texas Health Kaufman Hospital by family members before first responders arrived. The child was pronounced dead in the hospital's emergency room.

While officers secured the scene, additional officers and detectives responded to the hospital to begin an investigation.

Authorities said they are gathering evidence, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active review.

"This is an incredibly traumatic and heartbreaking incident for everyone involved," the department said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this young child, and we ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.