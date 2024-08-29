Kaufman County Sheriff's Office searching for man who cut off ankle monitor, failed to make court appearance

KAUFMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement officers are searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitor.

Chase Anthony Young, 32, is wanted by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office for warrants including aggravated assault deadly weapon - family violence.

He was recently released on bond and had a GPS ankle monitor. KCSO said he has since cut off the ankle monitor and failed to appear at a scheduled court hearing.

Chase Anthony Young, 32. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Poston at 972-932-9633 or by emailing lynn.poston@kaufmanso.com.

For those who want to make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.