Kaufman County Sheriff's Office searching for man who cut off ankle monitor, failed to make court appearance

By Julia Falcon

KAUFMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement officers are searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitor. 

Chase Anthony Young, 32, is wanted by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office for warrants including aggravated assault deadly weapon - family violence. 

He was recently released on bond and had a GPS ankle monitor. KCSO said he has since cut off the ankle monitor and failed to appear at a scheduled court hearing. 

young-bolo.jpg
Chase Anthony Young, 32. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Poston at 972-932-9633 or by emailing lynn.poston@kaufmanso.com.

For those who want to make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

