Karmelo Anthony hearings this week seek new judge, trial

The family of Karmelo Anthony is calling on supporters to attend this week's hearings over whether he should get a new trial and a new judge.

The two hearings are expected to draw as much attention as the trial in June, when a jury found Anthony guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf and sentenced him to 35 years in prison.

Anthony will have new lawyers when he returns to the Collin County courthouse on Wednesday for the first of two hearings related to his murder conviction in June. His attorneys will ask for a new judge on Wednesday to oversee the 19-year-old's appeal, which is scheduled to begin the next day.

"Anthony's team has their work cut out for them," said criminal defense attorney Todd Shapiro, who is not connected to the case but has defended clients in Collin County.

He believes Anthony's motion for a new trial and a new judge is an uphill battle.

"I think [Judge John] Roach ran an incredibly efficient, fair trial," said Shapiro. "From the media restriction to the crowd control to the sheriff's department being in control, everything ran as smoothly as you could possibly ask for in a big case like that, and Roach did a great job, and he's the one responsible for the tone of the trial."

Anthony's father posted a social media message asking those who stand behind his son's claim that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense to show their support by gathering at the courthouse. That's where authorities broke up confrontations and made some arrests after supporters from both sides clashed.

The leader of the Next Generation Action Network says a strong show of support among those who believe Anthony can make an impact.

"Show up. Not with hate, and not with violence, not with threats," said Dominique Alexander, with Next Generation Action Network. "Not with attacks of anyone. Come with discipline, come peacefully, come prepared to respect the courtroom and the proceeding. Come because we believe the justice system deserves witnesses."

Anthony has been serving his sentence for the last two months in a Central Texas prison.

His attorneys are expected to argue that he deserves a new trial in part because of an impartial judge and a controversial agreement between both the defense and prosecutors not to allow the jury to hear evidence about Anthony or Metcalf's backgrounds.

A South Texas Judge will oversee Wednesday's recusal hearing. After that, either Roach or a new judge will hear arguments on Thursday over the motion for a new trial.