Fort Worth influencer "Cash Cartier" gets 40 years in woman's death he blamed on his dog

A Fort Worth man who built an online persona as "Cash Cartier" was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after admitting he assaulted and drugged a woman whose death, investigators say, he tried to blame on his dog.

Kaleb Mickens, 34, received the sentence after pleading guilty to first‑degree aggravated assault-family violence in connection with Sheila Cuevas' Oct. 8, 2023, death, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Mickens also received 20 years for a probation revocation for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and 15 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Dallas County.

Pattern of violence detailed

Prosecutors detailed a years‑long pattern of violence against multiple women, culminating in the assault that led to Cuevas' death. Each offense involved a different woman with whom he was in a relationship.

In a packed courtroom, multiple women delivered impact statements describing years of abuse, manipulation, torture, and sexual assault.

"There can be no justice that brings Sheila back, but there can be outcomes, and there can be accountability, and you deserve this," Cuevas' family, including her brother, told Mickens.

Kaleb Mickens, 34 Tarrant County District Attorney's Office

Online persona used for manipulation

According to prosecutors, Mickens, known as "Cash Cartier," was a prominent figure in IM Academy, using perceived wealth and status to lure and manipulate young people. He projected an image of success and promised recruits they could earn thousands by joining his team.

Prosecutors said he used that persona to manipulate men and women through pressure, threats, and false promises while concealing a violent private life that stood in stark contrast to his polished online image.

False claim about dog attack

On the day of Cuevas' death, Mickens called 911 and claimed that his dog, "Soldier," had attacked her.

Animal control euthanized the dog, but investigators later determined the animal had no role in her injuries or death.