Juvenile killed after stolen vehicle fleeing DWI stop bursts into flames in McKinney, authorities say

A juvenile was killed and another injured early Saturday after a stolen vehicle fleeing a DWI traffic stop crashed and burst into flames in McKinney, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after a vehicle nearly hit a patrol unit and was suspected of DWI, sheriff's officials said.

The driver fled, leading deputies on a high‑speed pursuit and driving the wrong way, authorities said.

Crash and fire at major intersection

The vehicle crashed at Virginia Parkway and Independence Parkway in McKinney, erupting into flames moments later, according to investigators.

The juvenile driver escaped and was taken to a hospital. The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from a McKinney business, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available. McKinney police are handling the ongoing investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.