Juvenile found dead outside Balch Springs elementary school identified as 16-year-old boy

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police have identified the juvenile found dead outside a Balch Springs elementary school Tuesday morning as a 16-year-old boy.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Oct. 17, police found the teenage boy unresponsive and lying in a grassy area near Gray Elementary School.

First responders attempted to revive the teen but determined he had already died. Mesquite ISD later confirmed he was a former Berry Middle School student before he withdrew in 2021.

Balch Springs police said they're investigating the case as a suspicious death, and neighbors in the area say they're shaken up about the entire incident.

"It was very scary because I have a 3-year-old son," said Balch Springs resident Santayanna Holiness. "So, that's very unsettling them finding something like that over there...my wishes go out to the family."

Police said they are waiting for the toxicology report from the medical examiner's office, which could help them determine the teen's cause of death.