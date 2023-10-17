Juvenile found dead outside Gray Elementary School, Balch Springs Police Department investigating

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Balch Springs Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was found deceased Tuesday morning outside Gray Elementary School.

First responders found him in a grassy area after someone called 911 at 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 17. Their attempts to revive him failed.

Police said he wasn't a student at the elementary school.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, is urged to contact the Balch Springs Police Department Criminal Investigations at 972-557-6020.