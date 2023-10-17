Watch CBS News
Local News

Juvenile found dead outside Gray Elementary School, Balch Springs Police Department investigating

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Tuesday Morning Headlines, Oct. 17
Tuesday Morning Headlines, Oct. 17 02:29

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Balch Springs Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was found deceased Tuesday morning outside Gray Elementary School.

First responders found him in a grassy area after someone called 911 at 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 17. Their attempts to revive him failed. 

Police said he wasn't a student at the elementary school. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident, is urged to contact the Balch Springs Police Department Criminal Investigations at 972-557-6020.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.