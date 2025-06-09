Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dismissed

Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against his "It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was dismissed by a federal judge on Monday, according to court documents.

Baldoni accused the couple, along with Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane, of civil extortion and defamation after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation in a complaint filed in December. Baldoni has denied the accusations.

Baldoni also sued The New York Times, which was first to report Lively's sexual harassment complaint. That lawsuit was also dismissed Monday.

Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, which was a plaintiff in his suit, are able to amend some of the claims by June 23, the judge ruled.

Lawyers for Lively called the judge's decision "a total victory and a complete vindication."

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb said in a statement.

Representatives for Baldoni did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.