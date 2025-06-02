Jonathan Joss, "King of the Hill" voice actor, shot and killed in San Antonio, police say

Jonathan Joss, who voiced the role of John Redcorn in the animated TV show "King of the Hill," died Sunday after he was shot and killed at a home in San Antonio, Texas, police confirmed to CBS News. He was 55.

San Antonio police officers were called to a report of a shooting in progress at a home on the city's south side. When they arrived, officers found Joss lying near the roadway, police said in a statement. CBS affiliate KENS-TV reported Joss had been shot multiple times.

First responders tried to save his life, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

"He was murdered," de Gonzales told AP via a text. The two were married earlier this year on Valentine's Day.

The suspect, identified as Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, 58, fled the scene and was detained by police about a block away, KENS-TV reported. Alvarez was charged with murder.

Neighbors told KENS-TV that Joss had a longstanding neighborhood feud with Alvarez and that the two men often argued and faced off with weapons. The neighbors said the men's confrontations never turned violent until Sunday.

"Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life," de Gonzales told The AP in a statement.

The shooting is under investigation. TMZ was the first to report the news.

"King of the Hill" aired from 1997 to 2010. Joss was set to return to a newly announced revival of the animated sitcom, which is set to premiere on Hulu in August.

On Saturday, Joss had posted a video to Instagram in which he said he was signing autographs at a comic book store in Austin.

"The fans get to revisit 'King of the Hill' again, which I think is an amazing thing because it's a great show," Joss said in the video, adding he had already done voice work on four episodes of the revival.

Joss also appeared on "Parks and Recreation," "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."