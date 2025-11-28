Authorities rescue 74 roosters, arrest 25 suspects during cockfighting raid in Johnson County

Dozens of people and roosters are in custody after a cockfighting ring bust in Johnson County on Thanksgiving, according to officials.

On Nov. 27, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of possible animal cruelty and illegal cockfighting in Alvarado.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a large group of individuals scattered and attempted to flee, JCSO said. About 25 people were eventually taken into custody. Three juveniles were also there but were released to family members who weren't at the scene.

JCSO said 74 roosters were rescued from the property. Two of those roosters had serious injuries. The roosters are being cared for by Nature's Edge Wildlife Rehabilitation, JCSO said.

Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted JCSO with the operation.