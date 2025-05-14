Charges possible after 3-year-old boy attacked by five dogs in Johnson County, authorities say

A 3-year-old boy was attacked by five dogs early Monday evening in Johnson County, authorities said.

"Our detectives have the case and are deciding if charges will be filed or not," said Chief Deputy James Saulter of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Saulter said. The location of the attack wasn't immediately released.

The boy was flown by CareFlite to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he received emergency treatment.

As of Tuesday, the child was in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The dogs involved in the attack were placed in a licensed quarantine facility for evaluation and observation, Saulter said.

The case remains under investigation.

