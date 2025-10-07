Johnson County Sheriff's deputy recovering after car catches on fire during chase

A man who led Johnson County Sheriff's deputies on a brief chase that injured one deputy is in jail facing multiple felony charges.

On Oct. 4, around 9 p.m., Johnson County deputies received information from a bondsman that Christopher Roth, a wanted felon, was at a home in the county at the time, the sheriff's office said. Routh was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for evading arrest.

About 30 minutes after deputies began surveilling the area, they saw his vehicle on the road. A deputy attempted a traffic stop but Roth fled, leading to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, a deputy in another vehicle lost control and struck a tree at a high rate of speed. JCSO said the deputy briefly lost consciousness and his patrol vehicle caught on fire. Another deputy pulled him from the burning vehicle while a nearby resident extinguished the flames.

The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital and has since been released. He suffered a broken arm that required surgery in addition to several lacerations, JCSO said.

While the pursuit continued, Roth crashed into dense vegetation and fled on foot. He was ultimately located and taken into custody with the help of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Mansfield Police Department.

Roth suffered minor injuries, JCSO said. He was taken to the Johnson County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and felony evading arrest.