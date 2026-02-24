North Texas high school swim team donates car, bike and $20,000 to custodian in need

Splashing around in the J.J. Pearce High School pool in Richardson isn't just another practice for the swim team; every kick has a purpose.

"He's like the nicest guy ever," junior Sophia Nidam said. If you see him in the hallway, he'll give you a high five or a hug, and he's just so sweet."

Nidam is talking about Van Le, the custodian at the high school.

"The more we found out about him," Nidam explained. "The more we're like, this is the guy to do it for."

"It" being a swim-a-thon, for Mr. Le, as the kids call him.

Over the past months, Mr. Le was in the hospital, racking up bills, unable to work. When the swim team heard about this, they decided to do what they do best: swim.

"We want to change a life," swim coach Eric Ewing said. "We want to do things that will help other people."

With every lap, they raised more money than they ever thought possible. When it came time to surprise Mr. Le, even the kids were surprised.

"We're going to take care of all your medical bills. Ms. Christine is going to negotiate for you with the hospital. We have a brand-new bike from Richardson Bike Mart. But just in case it's raining, and you can't ride your bike, we got you a car," Ewing told Mr. Le with the group cheering on.

Though he doesn't speak much English, Mr. Le didn't need words to express his gratitude as he hugged the kids through cheers and laughter.

"I think it's very surprise [ing] for me," Mr. Le said. "A big thank you for everybody, for the professors, for all the teachers, and all the students."

It was a schoolwide effort, something the students won't forget, and neither will Mr. Le.

"This school is my future and my life," he said.