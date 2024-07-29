Jerry Jones hopes it's the Cowboys turn to bring the Lombardi Trophy to DFW

OXNARD, CA - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows the situation the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in as training camp started last week.

He sat down one-on-one with CBS Sports Texas' Sports Director Bill Jones to talk about the upcoming season.

Dak Prescott enters final year of contract

Prescott, who led the league with 36 touchdown passes, said he is going into this season with a welcoming sense of relief knowing he will be well compensated wherever he plays next.

"Obviously I want to be here," Prescott said. "I want to be here, but when you look up all the great quarterbacks I watched played for other teams. My point in saying that is that's not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision. So that's the freedom that I have."

Jones was optimistic Prescott's ninth season with the Cowboys will not be his last before conceding the uncertainty ahead.

"Dak Prescott deserves the best and he's done a great job for the Dallas Cowboys and I do want him to do more great jobs for the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said.

CeeDee Lamb is holding out, seeking a new contract

Jones noted numerous contract disputes all over the league. Players likened Lamb's holdout to that of guard Zack Martin last year, when he received a reworked contract after missing three weeks of camp and the preseason opener.

"In CeeDee Lamb, you're talking one of the best players we have ever had on this team," Jones said.

Micah Parsons is also in line for a new deal at some point

Parsons skipped most of the voluntary offseason program with the Dallas Cowboys after alluding to a culture problem for the team in the wake of a shocking wild-card loss to Green Bay in January.

"Zimm (Mike Zimmer) is just the shot that Micha needs because Zimm is no-nonsense and that will play well with Micha," Jones said.

Stephen Jones gets a new title

CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones noticed on the Dallas Cowboys website recently that Stephen Jones title is now "Chief Operating Officer & Co-Owner." Bill Jones asked Jerry Jones what that change in title means.

"That really is recognition for his and their contribution that has really occurred around here for the past 35-years," Jones said.

What can we expect from the Cowboys this NFL season?

"Hats off to them. Hats off! Because just as you are reminding me, I know how hard it is to win one of these championships that are there, but I hope it's our turn," Jones said.