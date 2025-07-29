There was no "missing minute" in Epstein jail video, government source says

The "missing minute" from the surveillance video at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center where Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 may not be missing after all, CBS News has learned.

When the Justice Department and FBI released nearly 11 hours of footage earlier this month, the time code on the screen jumped forward one minute just before midnight, prompting questions about the one-minute gap. The video shows part of the area near the cell where Epstein was being held the night he died in what the medical examiner ruled a suicide.

A government source familiar with the investigation says the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice inspector general are all in possession of a copy of the video that does not cut from just before 11:59 p.m. to midnight of the night Epstein died by suicide in his cell.

What is unclear is why that section was missing when the FBI released what it said was raw footage from inside the Special Housing Unit the night Epstein died, Aug. 9-10, 2019. The recording came from what officials said was the only relevant video camera that was recording its footage in the unit. This video has been cited by multiple government officials as a key piece of evidence in the determination that Epstein died by suicide.

Epstein's death, as with many aspects of his high-profile sex trafficking case, has become fodder for conspiracy theories. The missing minute added to the conjecture after the release of the video, when news organizations and amateur sleuths who reviewed the video quickly noticed that onscreen jump in the time stamp.

A screen shot from surveillance video inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center from the night Jeffrey Epstein died in his cell in August 2019. U.S. Bureau of Prisons

Attorney General Pam Bondi was questioned about the gap during a July 8 Cabinet meeting with President Trump. She said the missing minute was the result of a nightly reset of the video that caused the recording system to miss one recording minute every night, and attributed that information to the Bureau of Prions.

"There was a minute that was off that counter and what we learned from [the] Bureau of Prisons was every year, every night, they redo that video," Bondi said. The equipment was old — "from like 1999, so every night is reset, so every night should have that same missing minute," she said.

Bondi said the department would share other video that showed the same thing happened every night when the video system reset. That video, however, has not yet been released.

Experts in surveillance video, including video forensic professionals, told CBS News that a nightly reset would have been unusual and was not something they encountered in most video systems.

One thing that is clear, forensic experts say, is that the version of the recording released by the FBI was edited and not raw, as the government stated. Bondi, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and others have said publicly that the video would be released unaltered.

When the DOJ and FBI shared the video with the public, they said in a news release that it was the "full raw" video, and that "anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein's cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage."

Jim Stafford was one of several video forensic analysts who looked at the video for CBS News using specialized software to extract the underlying coding, known as metadata. He said the metadata showed that the file was first created on May 23 of this year and that it was likely a "screen capture, not an actual export" of the raw file.

He also told CBS News the metadata showed that the video was in fact two separate videos stitched together. It was also slightly sped up, so the video covering 11 hours runs approximately 10 hours and 53 minutes in length.

CBS asked the FBI and Justice Department for a response, but they declined to comment. The Bureau of Prisons said they "had no additional information to provide".