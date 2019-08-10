Jeffrey Epstein has died from apparent suicide in Manhattan jail
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, has died from an apparent suicide, CBS News has confirmed. Federal prosecutors in New York alleged he abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14.
Epstein, 66, was charged last month with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. He pleaded not guilty.
The indictment came 11 years after Epstein cut a deal with attorneys in Florida to avoid a similar charge. "Over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein, the defendant, sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations," the indictment reads.
This is a developing story and will be updated.