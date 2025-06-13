Jay Armstrong Johnson returns to Fort Worth stage in Moulin Rouge! lead role

Broadway star and Fort Worth native Jay Armstrong Johnson has returned to the stage where his professional career began — Bass Performance Hall — to star as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Opening night was an emotional homecoming for Johnson, who made his professional debut at age 13 on the same stage while touring with Peter Pan.

"It's my home theater," Johnson said. "I feel so lucky and privileged to call this my home theater."

From Fort Worth to Broadway

Jay Armstrong Johnson CBS News Texas

A graduate of the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, Johnson has since built a successful career in theater, television, and film. He made his Broadway debut in Hair and even appeared in Sex and the City 2, where he shared a memorable dance scene with Kim Cattrall.

"There's a close-up of us dancing to 'Single Ladies' while Liza Minnelli was performing on stage," Johnson said. "A wild time, a wild time."

A role that resonates

In Moulin Rouge!, Johnson plays Christian, a passionate writer who falls in love with Satine, a dancer at the famed Parisian cabaret.

"Christian and I are kind of alike," Johnson said. "I left Fort Worth at 17 to pursue a life of the arts, creativity, love, and community. So, I can kind of relate to Christian in that way."

A powerful onstage partnership

Arianna Rosario, who plays Satine, described her character as someone who "gives her heart to everyone, her family there at the Moulin Rouge, and is very driven. She's never been in love before, so meeting Christian kind of surprises her."

The show features high-energy musical numbers spanning decades, from David Bowie to Lady Gaga.

Keeping up the energy

Performing night after night takes stamina, and Johnson said rest and routine are key.

"For me, I need to get a lot of sleep," he said. "If I can get a good night's rest, then it kind of carries me over."

He added, "It's making sure that I'm eating well, not eating too much before the show, taking all my acid reflux meds. It's kind of like your life is not your own when you're doing things like this."

A taste of home

Still, being back in Texas has its perks — especially when it comes to food.

"Whataburger," Johnson said with a laugh. "I think I've had it four times since being in Texas… which means I really have to take my acid reflux meds, you know."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs through June 15 at Bass Performance Hall.