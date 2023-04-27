Jaxon Smith-Njigba: From Rockwall High School to the NFL Draft

ROCKWALL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Almost every NFL draft expert says he's the best receiver in this year's class, but you won't catch Jaxon Smith-Njigba letting that go to his head.

When he walks on the stage tonight in Kansas City as an NFL first-round pick, it'll be a dream come true.

Then again, he's been on the big stage before. In fact, his greatness was noticed a few years ago with an award given out by CBS Texas.

In 2019, Smith-Njigba left Rockwall High School as the Landry Award winner, which is given to the best high school football player in North Texas.

But he didn't show up to high school that way. His father, Maada Smith-Njigba, said when Jaxon was in eighth grade, he was just five feet six inches tall, and weighed 140 pounds.

"I said, 'Coach, I don't know what this kid is gonna be. But I want you to coach him,'" he recalled.

But those measurements didn't matter once then-Rockwall head coach Rodney Webb watched Smith-Njigba's first workout.

"I remember at the end of that camp talking with our other coaches and saying, 'This kid will play on Sundays,'" Webb said.

Now, Smith-Njigba is expected to be a first-round pick in the draft.

Smith-Njigba only played in three games last season for the Ohio State Buckeyes due to an injury. But his performance in the 2022 Rose Bowl Game left his name etched in the minds of every NFL executive.

His 15 catches set a Rose Bowl record, his three touchdown catches tied a Rose Bowl record, and his 347 receiving yards were the most in any bowl game in history.

And now, the little kid once deemed to be too small to play football is preparing to have his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Smith-Njigba's whole family will be there, together for the first time since his grandfather passed away nine years ago.

"It's going to be a very emotional time for him and I'm glad he's in this moment and can represent his name," his father said.