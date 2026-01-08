Former Dallas Cowboys player Jason Witten hired by Oklahoma Sooners as new tight ends coach

Jason Witten is packing up and heading north after being hired by Oklahoma University as the Sooners new tight ends coach, according to CBS Sports.

The former Dallas Cowboys star retired from the team in 2021 and has since been the head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle. He led the Warriors to back-to-back state championships during his tenure at the school.

Oklahoma has finalized a deal to hire former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten as its tight ends coach, sources tell @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/TDWylQ4sB3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2026

The former OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley was let go by the team earlier this month.

A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2003 and played more than 271 NFL games in his career -- more than any other tight end.

Witten was also announced as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month. The 2026 class of Inductees willl be announced on February 5.