James Talarico appears at Austin City Limits, nine days after he was last seen publicly on campaign trail

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico was seen speaking with potential voters at Austin City Limits on Friday afternoon, following an extended absence from in-person campaign events due to the flu, according to his campaign.

Talarico's campaign confirmed Friday that the state representative was at the festival. A video posted on X by a Texas Monthly contributor showed Talarico shaking hands and taking photographs with attendees.

Earlier Friday, Talarico's campaign said he had been battling the flu and would return to campaigning over the weekend.

Questions about Talarico's whereabouts had circulated on social media after he went for nine days without making a public appearance.

James Talarico

Talarico last appeared at an in-person campaign event in Carrollton on Sept. 26 and later that day attended the State Fair of Texas. He also reportedly attended a fundraiser in New York City on Sept. 29.

On Sept. 30, Talarico was scheduled to participate in an in-person interview with the CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council in Edinburg. Instead, he joined virtually and explained why he could not attend.

"I was starting to feel under the weather a few days ago, and last night, it got so bad that I went to the urgent care in Dallas, and I was diagnosed with the flu," Talarico said. "So, I'm running a fever and at my most contagious right now. I guess I've been shaking too many hands on the campaign trail."

Talarico's absence also became a topic of discussion among Republicans. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton discussed it during a rally in San Antonio earlier this week.

The illness comes at a critical time in the Senate campaign, with early voting scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

Talarico's campaign has attracted national attention, but some of his supporters have expressed concerns on social media about whether his absence could affect its momentum.

Talarico is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser in Dallas on Sunday evening.