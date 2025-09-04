Jalen Carter ejected from Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game after apparently spitting on Dak Prescott

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game tonight after he apparently spit on quarterback Dak Prescott.

The broadcast showed Carter getting in the face of Prescott after the opening kickoff. Carter was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty and then escorted inside by Eagles' head of security "Big Dom" DiSandro.

Carter is a huge loss for Philadelphia's defense. He's the best player on defense and draws double-teams constantly, which opens up opportunities for his teammates.

With Carter off the field, the Cowboys moved the ball down the field with ease.

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on a 6-play, 53-yard drive that went a little longer than three minutes. The Eagles answered back not long after that as quarterback Jalen Hurts scored his first touchdown of the season to tie the game, 7-7.

Through his two seasons in Philadelphia, Carter has made mistakes like he did in the opener against the Cowboys.

Last season, Carter was called for unnecessary roughness on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward. Carter was then seen having a verbal exchange with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after the play, and the two had to be separated from each other.

Carter slipped in the 2023 NFL draft due to off the field concerns.