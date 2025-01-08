Eagles' Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter named to NFLPA's All-Pro team

A pair of Philadelphia Eagles were named to the NFLPA's third annual All-Pro team Wednesday.

Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were selected by their peers as the players making the most impact at their positions. Carter and Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones were named All-Pros for interior defensive linemen.

Last week, Barkley and Carter were among six Eagles named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Barkley is coming off a historic first season with the Birds, setting the franchise's rushing record and becoming the ninth player to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. The Eagles rested Barkley in the regular-season finale, meaning Barkley fell 101 rushing yards shy from breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season record.

In his first season with Philadelphia, Barkley led the NFL in rushing with 2,005 yards on 345 carries, 13 touchdowns, 17 20-plus yard runs and seven 40-plus yard gains.

Carter had a major impact on the Eagles' defense in his second season, finishing with 4 1/2 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Drafted with the ninth overall pick in 2023, Carter faced consistent double teams but still had his fingerprints on almost every game. Pro Football Focus gave Carter a 74.1 overall grade — and an 81.5 pass-rush grade (seventh best among D-line) — for the 2024 regular season.

How is the NFLPA All-Pro team decided?

According to the NFLPA's website, active NFL players get one vote and cannot vote for themselves or their teammates. Players can only vote for their position group and the group they line up against.

The NFLPA's website states players who have missed five or more games as of Week 15 of the regular season are ineligible to vote.

"This is to ensure that we are choosing the best players who had the most impact this season," former NFL center JC Tretter wrote. "Being available counts."