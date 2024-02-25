Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C.

An active-duty U.S. Air Force member is in critical condition after he set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, officials said.

The man set himself on fire around 1 p.m. ET and both the U.S. Secret Service and Metropolitan Police Department responded, the agencies said.

The embassy said in a statement to CBS News that no staff members were injured and the person who set himself on fire was not known to the embassy.

Police investigate the crime scene after a man set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on February 25, 2024. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

MPD also investigated a "suspicious vehicle" it said may be connected to the man who set himself on fire, but that vehicle was cleared around 4 p.m.

In a video that was live streamed on Twitch, the man identified himself and said he was an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force confirmed an active duty airman was involved, but did not identify him.

Prior to setting himself on fire, the man said he would "no longer be complicit in genocide" and that he was "about to engage in an extreme act of protest." After setting himself on fire, he yelled "free Palestine" repeatedly.

The Twitch channel has since been removed, but Talia Jane, an independent reporter who received a link to the video earlier Sunday, archived the video and shared it with CBS News.

Neither USSS nor MPD has identified the man or said anything about a possible reason for his actions. CBS News has not independently verified his identity.