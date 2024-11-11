Irving police seek suspect in alleged sexual assault of a woman at work

Irving police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in an alleged sexual assault at a business on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 50s or 60s. Irving PD said he entered a retail business near SH-183 and Esters Rd., confronted a female employee and forced her into a back room, where the alleged assault took place.

Irving Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Hilton at 972-721-2754 or at thilton@cityofirving.org. You can also submit anonymous tips to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.