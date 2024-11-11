Watch CBS News
Local News

Irving police seek suspect in alleged sexual assault of a woman at work

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Irving police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in an alleged sexual assault at a business on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 50s or 60s. Irving PD said he entered a retail business near SH-183 and Esters Rd., confronted a female employee and forced her into a back room, where the alleged assault took place.

landscape-23.png
Irving Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Hilton at 972-721-2754 or at thilton@cityofirving.org. You can also submit anonymous tips to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.