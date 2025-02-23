Watch CBS News
Irving police seek public's help to identify three suspects connected to deadly shooting

Irving police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects connected to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Evergreen Street where they found a dead man.

Irving police said investigators obtained surveillance footage of three suspects and their vehicle. 

The three suspects can be seen walking through a parking lot and then running back in the direction from which they came before getting into a dark car.

Irving police3 suspects
Irving Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gorski at 972-721-3541 or DGorski@cityofirving.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 972-273-1010 or emailing IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.

